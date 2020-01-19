B.C. SPCA execute warrant at Langley home notorious for past animal seizures

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. SPCA executed a search warrant Sunday at a Langley home that has been the site of multiple animal seizures in past years.

Several SPCA and Langley RCMP officers descended on the home in the 5500-block of 216 Street late Sunday afternoon.

Multiple animals were seen being led out of the home and into waiting SPCA vehicles by workers in hazard suits.

The SPCA confirmed they were executing a warrant “due to complaints and concerns about animals being in distress,” but said further details would be made available Monday.

RCMP referred questions to the SPCA.

The home has been the site of past high-profile animal seizures related to accusations of poor conditions and animals not receiving care.

A seizure of 12 dogs, four cats and a rabbit in March 2017 came just months after 88 other animals were seized from the property, including 45 dogs, 18 cats and 24 farm animals, including goats, chickens, ducks and a turtle.

The owner of the private animal shelter run inside the home, Sandra Simans, was also the target of an SPCA raid in 2012 at her Burnaby residence that saw 71 dogs and cats seized.

Simans later sued the SPCA and won damages for defamation over comments the SPCA made about Simans injuring an animal, though the court said the seizures were justified.

