2 bodies found at same Mexico home where U.S. couple was buried

Mexican authorities say they have discovered two more bodies at a house in Tijuana where a couple with dual U.S.-Mexico citizenship were found buried, allegedly by their son-in-law.

The attorney general’s office for the state of Baja California, just south of San Diego, California, said late Saturday the second set of bodies –one male and the other female — are in a state of advanced decomposition.

The suspect was deported from the U.S. in 2012 and had been living at a property in Tijuana owned by his in-laws.

Maria Teresa Lopez, 65, and her husband Jesus Ruben Lopez, 70, entered Mexico on January 10 to retrieve the equivalent of $6,400 in rent for apartments they owned in the city, and that their son-in-law had supposedly collected on their behalf.

A daughter reported the couple from Garden Grove, California missing the next day.

Authorities suspect the man killed his in-laws in a dispute over money. They say he confessed to burying them on one of their properties, where he lived. All four bodies were covered in lime.