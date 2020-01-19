Menu

Education

Ontario’s elementary teachers announce another 1-day strike on Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 19, 2020 11:53 am
File photo of an Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario sign.
File photo of an Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario sign. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario’s elementary school teachers has announced another one-day strike on Friday at Ontario North East and Bluewater school boards.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has now planned one-day strikes at various school boards across the province on every school day of the coming week.

The first strikes are scheduled to take place at the Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton school boards on Monday.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers announce latest round of strikes planned for Thursday

ETFO President Sam Hammond said the union is trying to put pressure on Ontario’s education minister to come back to the bargaining table.

The union has said that classroom sizes, the Kindergarten program and support for students with special needs are among the most important issues.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said that compensation remains the biggest sticking point.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntariopoliticsEducationOntario EducationETFOElementary Teachers Federation of OntarioOntario Teachers Strikequeen's parkOntario elementary teachersOntario Elementary Teachers Strike
