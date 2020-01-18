Edmonton not-for-profit making ‘huge, positive impact on the environment’

Send this page to someone via email

A not-for-profit in west Edmonton is seeing tremendous growth.

Since 2017, the Goodwill Impact Centre and Outlet Store has gone from 14 employees to 50 — and with that growth comes a greener city.

“This is the amazing Edmonton Impact Centre and it’s a one of a kind in Western Canada… It basically just gives items an opportunity at a second chance at a new home,” manager of marketing Doug Roxburgh said.

Instead of seeing thousands of unpurchased items end up in the dump, a great effort is put forward to restore them.

“We initiated the sustainability action plan where we take T-shirts [and] towels and we upcycle them into cleaning cloths. We take broken furniture and upcycle them and repurpose them, refurbish them to amazing pieces you can take home and use in your kitchen, in your house, in your living room,” Roxburgh said.

“It’s perfect.”

It’s an initiative that has resonated with customers.

“Rather than going to the landfill, you’re coming to this treasure trove of items,” frequent customer Ann Lukey said.

“I come here with my mom and what I love about coming here is seeing what we can find and know that this stuff is getting a new home, which is great,” said Ann’s daughter Emma.

“Diverting 90 per cent of the items we receive in the capital region makes a huge, positive impact on the environment. That represents landfill savings. A lot of space in the landfill is being saved thanks to this amazing concept we have in Edmonton.”

Items are put out every 25 minutes, and those that go unsold go online for another chance at finding a buyer — a cycle of recycling Goodwill hopes will have a positive impact for Edmontonians and the environment.

Almost everything at the centre is sold by weight with a pound costing a $1.95 up to 50 pounds.

The Goodwill Impact Centre and Outlet Store is located 11415 168 St. N.W.