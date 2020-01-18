Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for parts of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is expected to fall in some parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

“Snow will develop over western Nova Scotia early Sunday morning and spread towards Cape Breton by early Sunday afternoon,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected for southeastern New Brunswick on Sunday: Environment Canada

Parts of the Atlantic coast may see a switch over to rain in the afternoon and evening while areas farther inland are expected to continue to see snow.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before tapering to flurries Sunday evening.

READ MORE: Newfoundland seeks help from Canadian Armed Forces after blizzard

Snow is also expected to begin early Sunday morning with a transition to rain for mainly southwestern Nova Scotia mid-morning and possibly reaching parts of the Annapolis Valley Sunday afternoon before tapering off to flurries Sunday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts may still approach 15 centimetres for some areas.