Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings for parts of Nova Scotia

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 5:01 pm
A pedestrian walks through a snow storm in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
A pedestrian walks through a snow storm in Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Snow is expected to fall in some parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

“Snow will develop over western Nova Scotia early Sunday morning and spread towards Cape Breton by early Sunday afternoon,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

Parts of the Atlantic coast may see a switch over to rain in the afternoon and evening while areas farther inland are expected to continue to see snow.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday morning and afternoon before tapering to flurries Sunday evening.

Snow is also expected to begin early Sunday morning with a transition to rain for mainly southwestern Nova Scotia mid-morning and possibly reaching parts of the Annapolis Valley Sunday afternoon before tapering off to flurries Sunday evening.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall amounts may still approach 15 centimetres for some areas.

