QMJHL Roundup: Friday, January 17, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Tristan Berube turned aside 43 shots — including all 20 his way in the third period — as the Acadie-Bathurst Titan held on for a 4-3 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Riley Kidney scored the eventual winner at 19:16 of the second period for the Titan (8-27-7), who also got goals from Remy Anglehart, Bennett MacArthur and Olivier Coulombe.

Maxime Collin, Christopher Inniss and Justin Bergeron supplied the offence for the Oceanic (23-14-7).

Colten Ellis allowed four goals on 12 shots in two periods of work to take the loss for Rimouski.

WILDCATS 4 SEA DOGS 3

MONCTON, N.B. — Liam Leonard broke a 3-3 tie at 8:09 of the third period as the Wildcats (29-12-0) toppled Saint John (21-22-1).

Story continues below advertisement

—

EAGLES 5 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Shawn Element struck twice and Shawn Boudrias added a goal and two helpers to lift Cape Breton (25-14-3) over the Islanders (23-17-5).

—

MOOSEHEADS 2 TIGRES 1 (SO)

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Kevin Gursoy scored in the shootout and Alexis Gravel made 33 saves as Halifax (17-21-3) handed the Tigres (14-20-9) their fifth straight loss.

—

REMPARTS 5 HUSKIES 4 (SO)

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Theo Rochette had a goal and an assist in regulation, then scored in the shootout as Quebec (18-23-2) slipped past the Huskies (20-19-4).

—

SAGUENEENS 7 CATARACTES 4

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Raphael Lavoie had two goals and an assist as the Sagueneens (31-7-4) topped Shawinigan (19-22-0) for their sixth win in a row.

—

VOLTIGEURS 6 PHOENIX 4

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Brandon Skubel capped his hat trick with a power-play goal midway through the third as the Voltigeurs (26-16-0) halted Sherbrooke’s (32-7-4) win streak at four games.

Story continues below advertisement

—

OLYMPIQUES 4 FOREURS 3

GATINEAU, Que. — Remi Poirier made 44 saves as Jeremy Rainville netted the winner at 17:26 of the third, and the Olympiques (15-24-3) edged Val-d’Or (17-18-6) for their third straight victory.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.