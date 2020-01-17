Menu

‘Significant snowfall’ expected for Peterborough area this weekend: Environment Canada

By Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 4:20 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 4:22 pm
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, following a snow and ice storm.
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ont. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, following a snow and ice storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Peterborough and area residents should expect a dumping of snow reaching 15 to 25 centimetres this weekend, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to the warning, a low-pressure system will bring snow to central Ontario on Saturday morning. Snow will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening.

Along with the snow, southeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibilities, particularly Saturday afternoon.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning states. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off to flurries on Sunday morning.

The warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Heavy snow coming to southern Ontario Saturday
