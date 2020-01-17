‘Significant snowfall’ expected for Peterborough area this weekend: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough and area residents should expect a dumping of snow reaching 15 to 25 centimetres this weekend, according to a snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada.

According to the warning, a low-pressure system will bring snow to central Ontario on Saturday morning. Snow will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening.

Along with the snow, southeasterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will create areas of blowing snow giving reduced visibilities, particularly Saturday afternoon.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions,” the warning states. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Snowfall Warning is now in place for the region 15 to 20 cm of snow is expected with this one. Scattered flurries and lighter snow possible tomorrow morning with the main event ramping up around 11 am @CHEXNewswatch — Caley Bedore (@caleybedore) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says the snow will taper off to flurries on Sunday morning.

The warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

1:27 Heavy snow coming to southern Ontario Saturday Heavy snow coming to southern Ontario Saturday