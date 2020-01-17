Menu

Fire

Downtown Edmonton building evacuated after vehicle hits sprinkler room

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 3:35 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 3:53 pm
The Phipps-McKinnon Building on 100 Street and 101A Avenue was evacuated Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 after a vehicle hit the sprinkler room in the parkade, causing water to spew all over the parkade.
The Phipps-McKinnon Building on 100 Street and 101A Avenue was evacuated Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 after a vehicle hit the sprinkler room in the parkade, causing water to spew all over the parkade. Global News

A building in the downtown core was evacuated Friday morning after a vehicle hit a sprinkler room, causing water to spew all over the parkade.

Edmonton fire crews were called by EMS to the Phipps-McKinnon Building on 100 Street and 101A Avenue just before 10 a.m. A vehicle drove into the sprinkler room in the parkade of the building, setting off the sprinklers.

The property management company evacuated the building, according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

EPCOR was also called in to shut the water off to the sprinkler system. An EPCOR spokesperson said the building’s water services were still operating, as the vehicle incident did not damage any of the infrastructure.

EFRS said the driver of the vehicle was assessed by EMS but no injuries were reported.

It’s not known how long people will be out of the building.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Downtown EdmontonepcorEdmonton fire crewsDowntown Edmonton building evacuatedDowntown Edmonton sprinkler hitDowntown Edmonton sprinkler systemPhipps-McKinnon BuildingPhipps-McKinnon Building evacuatedSprinkler room hit
