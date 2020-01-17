Downtown Edmonton building evacuated after vehicle hits sprinkler room

Send this page to someone via email

A building in the downtown core was evacuated Friday morning after a vehicle hit a sprinkler room, causing water to spew all over the parkade.

Edmonton fire crews were called by EMS to the Phipps-McKinnon Building on 100 Street and 101A Avenue just before 10 a.m. A vehicle drove into the sprinkler room in the parkade of the building, setting off the sprinklers.

The property management company evacuated the building, according to a spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services.

READ MORE: Vehicle smashes into south Edmonton daycare

EPCOR was also called in to shut the water off to the sprinkler system. An EPCOR spokesperson said the building’s water services were still operating, as the vehicle incident did not damage any of the infrastructure.

EFRS said the driver of the vehicle was assessed by EMS but no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not known how long people will be out of the building.