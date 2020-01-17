City crews prepared for Winnipeg snowfall

Send this page to someone via email

A freezing drizzle and snowfall warning is in effect for Winnipeg from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

The city is expected to be covered in 10-20 cm of fresh snow.

The city says crews will be monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and a snow route parking ban is also in place.

Sanding and plowing will be focused on main routes, followed by bus routes and collector streets.

Michael Cantor, the city’s manager for streets maintenance, told 680 CJOB that depending on snowfall amounts, city plows and crews could be working for much of Saturday.

“We are getting ready to start, possibly, a plow tonight at 11:00, following some snowfall that we’re going to get this evening,” Cantor said Friday.

“The plan currently is to start plowing tonight to make sure that our major streets are passable, available for emergency services and bus routes as well.” Tweet This

The city’s snow clearing status map will have up-to-date information on which streets have been plowed, as well as how much.

You can also view the street priority map and snow routes by visiting winipeg.ca/snow . Download the Know Your Zone app or contact 311 for more information.

