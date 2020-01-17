Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

City crews prepared for Winnipeg snowfall

By Dasha Hrytsenko CJOB
Posted January 17, 2020 4:40 pm
An early morning picture shows Winnipeg covered in a deep blanket of snow.
An early morning picture shows Winnipeg covered in a deep blanket of snow. Global News / File

A freezing drizzle and snowfall warning is in effect for Winnipeg from Friday afternoon until early Saturday morning.

The city is expected to be covered in 10-20 cm of fresh snow.

The city says crews will be monitoring road conditions throughout the weekend and a snow route parking ban is also in place.

READ MORE: Drivers paying the price for ignoring Winnipeg snow zones

Sanding and plowing will be focused on main routes, followed by bus routes and collector streets.

Michael Cantor, the city’s manager for streets maintenance, told 680 CJOB that depending on snowfall amounts, city plows and crews could be working for much of Saturday.

“We are getting ready to start, possibly, a plow tonight at 11:00, following some snowfall that we’re going to get this evening,” Cantor said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The plan currently is to start plowing tonight to make sure that our major streets are passable, available for emergency services and bus routes as well.”

Tweet This

The city’s snow clearing status map will have up-to-date information on which streets have been plowed, as well as how much.

You can also view the street priority map and snow routes by visiting winipeg.ca/snow. Download the Know Your Zone app or contact 311 for more information.

Woman furious with city’s snow clearing after being stuck at bus stop
Woman furious with city’s snow clearing after being stuck at bus stop
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowFreezing RainWinnipeg weatherSnowfall WarningSnow ClearingWeather WarningWinnipeg SnowSnow Zone
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.