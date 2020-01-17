Upcycled Winnipeg wedding dress project now adding suits to the mix

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg organization that helps deserving brides-to-be access upcycled wedding dresses at no cost is now partnering with a men’s clothing company to help out grooms as well.

The WPG Dress Collective has teamed up with EPH Apparel to make wedding dresses and suits available to those in need – a group the collective’s Hannah Pratt says is much larger than people might expect.

“I think a lot of people don’t think of themselves as deserving, and I’m really trying to change that narrative,” Pratt told 680 CJOB.

“We’re accepting nominations for other people as well. If you have a friend who’s maybe gone through something – we’ve had a lot of brides who have lost their parents, who have lost their moms, and dress shopping is just not an experience that’s exciting to them at this moment in their lives.

“It’s having a community of people come together, saying, ‘We want to make this easier, we want to make this beautiful for you, we want to help you feel amazing for your wedding day at zero cost.'”

EPH Apparel’s Alex Ethans said when he heard about Pratt’s initiative, he wanted to help by giving back to the community in his own way.

“When we got wind of what she was doing, we thought we’d paint the other side of the brush, where there might be some deserving gentlemen out there who might be in need of a suit for their big day.

“We wanted to partner with Hannah, and it kind of goes hand-in-hand, with the fact that we’d be helping out brides and grooms.”

The dresses and suits will be made available at the WPG Dress Collective’s wedding dress event on March 22.

Pratt said she knows first-hand how expensive a dress can be, especially for something that’s typically worn once before gathering dust in a closet. Her own wedding gown, she said, which she gave away to start the project, cost $1,300… on sale.

A shift in cultural values, however, might be contributing to more brides being willing to pass on their wedding dresses to someone in need.

“I think society is moving toward being more sustainable in general,” she said.

“Pay it forward and see the happiness and joy it brings someone else.” Tweet This

Both Pratt and Ethans will be participating in the upcoming Winnipeg Wedding Show, and applications to donate or receive a dress or suit can be found at the WPG Dress Collective‘s website.

