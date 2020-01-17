Firearms, ATVs seized during cross-jurisdictional raid on Perth, Ont. property

Send this page to someone via email

A cross-jurisdictional investigation has led to the arrest of two people from Tay Valley Township and the seizure of firearms and large equipment.

OPP officers from the Ottawa, Leeds-Grenville and Lanark detachments, the tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team and the canine unit along with Kingston police officers raided a home on Christie Lake North Shore Road in Tay Valley Township on Thursday around noon.

As a result of a search warrant, OPP say they seized several firearms, ammunition, all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, a 16-inch double-axle with an enclosed trailer, a snow machine, a snowplow blade and chainsaws.

The estimated value of all items seized is over $125,000, according to OPP.

Police arrested two residents of the home, who they would not name, and charged them both with possession of unauthorized firearms, careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both accused were released following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in a Perth court on Feb. 26.