Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Firearms, ATVs seized during cross-jurisdictional raid on Perth, Ont. property

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 2:00 pm
OPP and Kingston police raided a home in Tay Valley Township, where police allegedly found unauthorized firearms and stolen heavy equipment, like ATVs.
OPP and Kingston police raided a home in Tay Valley Township, where police allegedly found unauthorized firearms and stolen heavy equipment, like ATVs. OPP

A cross-jurisdictional investigation has led to the arrest of two people from Tay Valley Township and the seizure of firearms and large equipment.

OPP officers from the Ottawa, Leeds-Grenville and Lanark detachments, the tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team and the canine unit along with Kingston police officers raided a home on Christie Lake North Shore Road in Tay Valley Township on Thursday around noon.

READ MORE: Couple arrested, weapons, drugs seized, following raids in Smiths Falls area

As a result of a search warrant, OPP say they seized several firearms, ammunition, all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles, a 16-inch double-axle with an enclosed trailer, a snow machine, a snowplow blade and chainsaws.

OPP
OPP OPP

The estimated value of all items seized is over $125,000, according to OPP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police arrested two residents of the home, who they would not name, and charged them both with possession of unauthorized firearms, careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Both accused were released following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in a Perth court on Feb. 26.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen ATVOntario gunschristie lake road oppfirearms rural ontariofirearms seizuresguns seizure ontarioopp christie lake raodOPP firearmsopp raid tay valleyOPP tay valley arresttay valley opp
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.