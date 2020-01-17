Menu

Consumer

SaskPower seeks residential, business customers for free smart meter installs

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 1:28 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 1:49 pm
SaskPower is launching a pilot project to test commercial and industrial smart meters as part of its modernization program.
SaskPower is looking for 2,000 residential and business customers who would like to have a commercial smart meter installed in 2020. File / Global News

SaskPower is looking for residential and business customers to volunteer for early smart meter installation.

The Crown corporation is making 2,000 commercial smart meters available to customers upon request, free of cost.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers the chance to realize the benefits of smart meters this year,” Shawn Schmidt, SaskPower’ vice-president of distribution and customer services, said in a press release on Jan. 16.

“As the province moves to a smart grid we’ll be able to find and fix outages faster, and customers will no longer receive estimated bills.”

The province ordered SaskPower to remove 105,000 smart meter models from homes after reports of the devices catching fire in 2014. There were no deaths or significant property loss due to the malfunctions.

A review after the fires found rainwater and contaminants getting into the faulty residential meters — manufactured by Sensus — appeared to contribute to its failure.

According to Schmidt, the current smart meters are safe and meet SaskPower’s standard that goes far beyond industry requirements. He added the meters are tested in harsh conditions.

Over 8,000 of these meter types have been installed across Saskatchewan since 2017. Schmidt added this includes their own facilities and there have been no issues with the meters installed to date.

SaskPower customers can sign up online for installation.

The Crown corporation expects nearly 30,000 smart meters to be installed by the end of 2020.

-With files from the Canadian Press

