Report calls for more work placements for Manitoba post-secondary students

A new report calls for more work placement programs for post-secondary students in Manitoba, especially at small and medium-size businesses.

The report comes from the province’s colleges and universities and the Business Council of Manitoba.

It says many small businesses have a hard time finding qualified employees, and work placements for students help connect prospective employees and employers.

Annette Trimbee, the president of the University of Winnipeg, says about half of all graduating students currently have work placements, and the number ideally should be closer to 100 per cent.

The report also warns that Manitoba’s future job market is vulnerable to disruption and automation in areas such as manufacturing, transportation and warehousing.

It calls for collaboration between schools and the business sector to ensure students are trained for the changing economy.

