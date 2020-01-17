Worker suffers critical injuries after fall in Ottawa, police say

Ottawa police say a man suffered critical injuries Friday morning after he fell off “work equipment.”
Police said they were called to the incident on Laurier Avenue downtown around 9:25 a.m.
A police spokesperson said the man was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
There is no word on what exactly the man fell from.
Police said it is being considered an “industrial accident” and added the Ministry of Labour is investigating.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
