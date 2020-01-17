Worker suffers critical injuries after fall in Ottawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say a man suffered critical injuries Friday morning after he fell off “work equipment.”

Police said they were called to the incident on Laurier Avenue downtown around 9:25 a.m.

A police spokesperson said the man was subsequently rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what exactly the man fell from.

Police said it is being considered an “industrial accident” and added the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Laurier Avenue is closed between Elgin and Metcalfe Streets due to an industrial accident. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 17, 2020

