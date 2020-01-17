Large boa constrictor rescued during Kingston fire call

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters in Kingston, Ont. had to make an unusual rescue when they were called to put out a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon.

The occupants of the home got out safely, but firefighters had to rescue a snake in the process.

Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen when they arrived at the home in the 100 block of Country Club Drive.

The two-metre boa constrictor was found on the main floor of the house, according to a Kingston Fire and Rescue news release.

Officials determined the cause of the blaze was due to cooking.

According to the news release, the house had major smoke damage, but no damage estimate is currently available.

