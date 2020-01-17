Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Large boa constrictor rescued during Kingston fire call

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 11:20 am
Updated January 17, 2020 11:24 am
Snake rescued in Kingston fire
Kingston firefighters went into a smoke-filled home Thursday to save a 2-metre long boa constrictor.

Firefighters in Kingston, Ont. had to make an unusual rescue when they were called to put out a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon.

The occupants of the home got out safely,  but firefighters had to rescue a snake in the process.

READ MORE: Kingston firefighters battle blaze on Division Street

Fire crews found heavy smoke and flames in the kitchen when they arrived at the home in the 100 block of Country Club Drive.

The two-metre boa constrictor was found on the main floor of the house, according to a Kingston Fire and Rescue news release.

Officials determined the cause of the blaze was due to cooking.

According to the news release, the house had major smoke damage, but no damage estimate is currently available.

Story continues below advertisement
Ball python tied up in case of mistaken identity after rescue in Toronto’s east end
Ball python tied up in case of mistaken identity after rescue in Toronto’s east end
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Firekingston fire and rescuekingston firefightersboa contrictorcity of kingston firefirefighters kingstonKingston fire and rescue boa contrictor
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.