World

Canadian and Iranian foreign ministers to discuss plane downing in person Friday

By Steve Scherer Reuters
Posted January 17, 2020 9:51 am
Iran plane crash: Canada says it will judge Iran’s co-operation on a ‘daily basis’
WATCH: Canada says it will judge Iran's co-operation on a ‘daily basis’

Canada’s Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday to discuss Tehran’s shooting down of a Ukrainian airline last week, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians.

The two will meet in Muscat, Oman, Champagne’s spokesman Adam Austen said.

It will be the third time that they will have spoken since the disaster, despite Canada having broken off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

This is a developing story. More information to come. 

© 2020 Reuters
