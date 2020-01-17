3 arrested after stolen property found during traffic stop in Norwood area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, following a traffic stop in Asphodel-Norwood Township on Thursday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, police conducted a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. involving a vehicle with an expired validation permit.

After further investigation, OPP allege officers found the driver and two passengers in possession of stolen property and break-in instruments. All three were arrested.

Joshua Thompson, 42, of Barrie, and Laura Bould, 38, and Jessica West, 35, both of Trent Hills, were each charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments.

Thompson was additionally charged with driving while under suspension, driving a motor vehicle without a currently validated permit, failure to surrender an insurance card and failure to surrender a suspended driver’s licence.

Bould was also charged with permitting a motor vehicle to be operated without insurance, failure to surrender required documents, permitting an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

All three of the accused are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Feb. 13.