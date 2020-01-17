Menu

Commentary

Bob Layton: Long-term care centres should keep senior couples together

By Bob Layton 630CHED
Posted January 17, 2020 12:00 pm
Elderly spouses are torn apart by a system not prepared for senior couples who need care but also care for each other, Bob Layton says.
Elderly spouses are torn apart by a system not prepared for senior couples who need care but also care for each other, Bob Layton says. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

I was just in an Edmonton continuing-care centre visiting a friend, and people were talking about the newest arrival: a couple had just been on a wonderful trip to Las Vegas, and when they got home, he had a stroke.

Now he’s in a long-term care home, and she is home alone.

It’s what I call a forced divorce: seniors separated after a lifetime together because one needs treatment and the other does not, or because they need a different type of treatment.

They are torn apart by a system not prepared for senior couples who need care but also care for each other. It is heartless when one dies alone, not holding the hand of the one they love.

There are precious few places in Edmonton for a couple in long-term care.

My kudos to Ontario New Democrat MPP Catherine Fife. Her private member’s bill, if passed, would change the Ontario long-term care bill of rights to keep couples together, even if their needs are different. It’s called the Till Death Do Us Part Act.

Amen to that.

My wife Marg and I have been together since high school. We do not want to be separated when we are ready to graduate from life school.

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations.

