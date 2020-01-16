Menu

US soldiers in iraq

11 American troops injured in early January Iranian missile attack in Iraq: U.S. military

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 16, 2020 10:34 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 10:45 pm
Canada resuming some military operations in Iraq
The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack on an Iraqi base where U.S. forces were stationed, the U.S. military said on Thursday, after initially saying no service members were hurt.

READ MORE: U.S. military resumes operations against Islamic State in Iraq: officials

Troops survey damage from missile strike on U.S. airbase in Iraq
The attack was retaliation for a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 that killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

READ MORE: U.S. rejects Iraq request for troop withdrawal plan

U.S. President Donald Trump and the U.S. military had said there were no casualties after the strike on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and a facility in its northern Kurdish region.

“While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Captain Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

As a measure of caution, some service members were taken to U.S. facilities in Germany or Kuwait for “follow-on screening,” he added.

“When deemed fit for duty, the service members are expected to return to Iraq.”

As many as 1,500 Americans were deployed at the vast base deep in Iraq’s Anbar desert.

READ MORE: Canadian military resumes some operations in Iraq after U.S.-Iran conflict

Canadian forces stationed in Erbil, near one of the targeted military bases, were confirmed safe shortly after the Jan. 8 attack, when Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance tweeted that all Canadian military personnel in Iraq are safe.

Canadian commander in Iraq says ‘there has been a significant shift’ since Iran bombing
— With files by Global News staff

© 2020 Reuters
