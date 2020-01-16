Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder over deadly Edmonton stabbing in May 2019

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 6:11 pm
Police are investigating the death of a man in the area of 101 Street and 118 Avenue Monday, May 20, 2019.
Global News

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred in central Edmonton in May 2019.

Police said officers responded to a disturbance in the area of 101 Street and 118 Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on May 20. Police did not say if the disturbance was reported to be outside or in a building or what they found when they got there.

Police said that later they “were advised by a local hospital” about a 26-year-old man who had arrived with a life-threatening injury and who “reportedly died shortly thereafter.”

READ MORE: Edmonton police confirm 26-year-old man’s death as homicide

The victim was later identified as Catlin Helle. Police said he died as a result of a stab wound.

Billy Joe Stone was arrested on Monday and has since been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

