DriveBC and Penticton RCMP are reporting that Highway 97 north of Summerland is closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

The incident is said to be between Callan Road and North Beach Road.

An estimated time of opening is not available, though the next update will be at 3:30 p.m.

