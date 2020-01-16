London police requesting help in search for missing man, 25

Send this page to someone via email

London police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding Dylan Graham, 25, of London.

Officials describe Graham as a white male, 5 feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a clean-shaven face and shaggy, shoulder-length brown hair.

He has tattoos on his fingers on both hands and a tattoo of a flower on the top of his right hand.

Officials say Graham was last seen on Jan. 12 at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.

Police believe he was wearing a black sweater.

Family and police are concerned for Dylan’s welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

