Investigations

London police requesting help in search for missing man, 25

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 5:24 pm
Officials say Dylan Graham was last seen on Jan. 12th at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.
Officials say Dylan Graham was last seen on Jan. 12th at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive. LPS

London police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding Dylan Graham, 25, of London.

Officials describe Graham as a white male, 5 feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a clean-shaven face and shaggy, shoulder-length brown hair.

He has tattoos on his fingers on both hands and a tattoo of a flower on the top of his right hand.

Officials say Graham was last seen on Jan. 12 at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.

Police believe he was wearing a black sweater.

Family and police are concerned for Dylan’s welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

