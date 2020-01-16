London police requesting help in search for missing man, 25

London police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding Dylan Graham, 25, of London.
Officials describe Graham as a white male, 5 feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a clean-shaven face and shaggy, shoulder-length brown hair.
He has tattoos on his fingers on both hands and a tattoo of a flower on the top of his right hand.
Officials say Graham was last seen on Jan. 12 at around 8 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive.
Police believe he was wearing a black sweater.
Family and police are concerned for Dylan’s welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
