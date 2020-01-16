Snowfall warning issued for South Okanagan; advisory for Trans-Canada Highway

Send this page to someone via email

Weather warnings are in effect for a handful of regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the South Okanagan, and is forecasting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.

“A Pacific storm is giving heavy snow to the southern Okanagan,” the national weather service said in its statement, which was issued at 4:23 a.m.

“Snow will taper off to flurries later this morning. An additional 5-10 cm is expected this morning before the system moves away.”

Road conditions at Mt. Kobau, along Highway 3, on Thursday morning. Located west of Osoyoos, Mt. Kobau has an elevation of 597 metres. DriveBC

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, and on Thursday, that warning continued.

“A Pacific storm will continue to give heavy snow to Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass) today before tapering off tonight,” Environment Canada said in an updated warning that was issued at 9:47 a.m.

“Approximately 10 cm fell last night with a further 10 to 20 cm expected today. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

The Highway 3 warning includes the Boundary, West Kootenay and Kootenay Lake regions.

2:29 ‘We want it done in a timely manner’: Coldstream raising highway maintenance concerns ‘We want it done in a timely manner’: Coldstream raising highway maintenance concerns

In related news, a travel advisory for limited visibility due to snow is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway, between Sicamous and Revelstoke. The advisory is 42 kilometres in length and is between Bowolin Road and Highway 23.

Also on the Trans-Canada Highway, avalanche control work will take place east of Golden, starting at 1 p.m. PT.

The work will take place between Highway 95 and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road, a distance of 16.1 km, and will affect traffic in both directions. The estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m. PT.

Story continues below advertisement