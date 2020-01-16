Vehicle plows through front of Edmonton daycare

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a vehicle smashed through the front of a south Edmonton daycare Thursday morning.

At around 7:50 a.m., police were called to Sunshine Academy Daycare in the area of 66 Street and 42 Avenue.

A vehicle parked in front of the building was about to leave when it ran into the daycare, police said.

The entire car made its way into the daycare, smashing through the windows and into the daycare’s baby room. Debris was spread through the centre, into the daycare’s toddler room, a witness told Global News.

No one inside the daycare was injured, nor was the driver of the car, according to police.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. It’s not known if charges will be laid.

A vehicle smashed into Sunshine Academy Daycare in south Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Global News A vehicle smashed into Sunshine Academy Daycare in south Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Julien Fornier, Global News A vehicle smashed into Sunshine Academy Daycare in south Edmonton Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Global News