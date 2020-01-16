More licensed home-based child care providers needed in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Katherine Pulice says being a licensed home-based daycare provider has been one of the most rewarding jobs she has ever had.

“I have been able to stay home and raise my daughter, and have an interesting career at the same time,” Pulice said.

“Every child in your care is unique. Every day is different. This is a job that is never, ever boring.”

The Saskatchewan government said Thursday there is a need for more home-based child care providers, but those looking to start one up may not know grants and programs available to them.

“As part of our government’s Plan for Growth, we are committed to increasing the number of quality early learning and child care opportunities in Saskatchewan,” Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Grant money, professional supports and training opportunities are all being offered to assist new licensed home-based child care providers get their business started.”

READ MORE: 128 new child care centre spaces added throughout Saskatchewan

The Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement provides funding for the creation of new licensed child care spaces in the province, officials said.

Those applying will have access to grant money to help with start-up and food costs, the government said.

They will also have access to training and workshops, assistance from educated child care consultants, and inclusion in government materials provided to parents seeking child care.

More information can be found on the Saskatchewan government’s website.

1:29 City slashes property taxes by 40 per cent for 21 Regina daycares for next two years City slashes property taxes by 40 per cent for 21 Regina daycares for next two years