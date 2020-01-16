Peterborough County OPP seek 2 suspects after alleged road rage incident in Trent Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects following a reported road rage incident in Trent Lakes last week.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were called to investigate a reported road rage incident on Lakehurst Road between Allens and Elm Lodge roads on Jan. 7.

According to the driver of a grey Mercedes car, their vehicle was travelling on Lakehurst Road around 12:30 p.m. when it was passed by a pickup truck, police say.

The driver reportedly claims the pickup truck then abruptly stopped and blocked the entire roadway. Two people — a man and a teenage boy — then exited the truck and approached the Mercedes, according to police.

One of the suspects allegedly reached into an open window and struck the driver of the Mercedes in the face, causing minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the suspects then fled and drove east towards the village of Buckhorn.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model, white, four-door Ford pickup with black fenders.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 40 years old and five feet five inches tall with a heavy build and a moustache.

The other suspect is described as approximately 15 years old and five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the force’s non-emergency line 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

