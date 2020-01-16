Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough County OPP seek 2 suspects after alleged road rage incident in Trent Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:07 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 12:08 pm
OPP are seeking two suspects following an alleged road rage incident.
OPP are seeking two suspects following an alleged road rage incident. Nick Westoll / Global News File

Police are looking for two suspects following a reported road rage incident in Trent Lakes last week.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were called to investigate a reported road rage incident on Lakehurst Road between Allens and Elm Lodge roads on Jan. 7.

READ MORE: Oshawa driver charged with fleeing from officer along Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough — OPP

According to the driver of a grey Mercedes car, their vehicle was travelling on Lakehurst Road around 12:30 p.m. when it was passed by a pickup truck, police say.

The driver reportedly claims the pickup truck then abruptly stopped and blocked the entire roadway. Two people — a man and a teenage boy — then exited the truck and approached the Mercedes, according to police.

One of the suspects allegedly reached into an open window and struck the driver of the Mercedes in the face, causing minor injuries, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects then fled and drove east towards the village of Buckhorn.

READ MORE: 1 arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs in Peterborough County — OPP

The suspect vehicle is described as an older-model, white, four-door Ford pickup with black fenders.

One of the suspects is described as approximately 40 years old and five feet five inches tall with a heavy build and a moustache.

The other suspect is described as approximately 15 years old and five feet nine inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the force’s non-emergency line 888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

Quinte West woman arrested after road rage stabbing
Quinte West woman arrested after road rage stabbing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Road RagePeterborough CountyPeterborough County OPPBuckhornTrent LakesMunicipality of Trent LakesPeterborough County crimeLakehurst Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.