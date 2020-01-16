Menu

Canada

HMCS Fredericton to depart Halifax on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:44 pm
HMCS Fredericton leaves Halifax on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. .
HMCS Fredericton leaves Halifax on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

HMCS Fredericton and its crew of 250 Canadian sailors and support staff is set to depart Halifax on Monday.

The Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate is leaving for the Mediterranean Sea on a six-month deployment on Operation Reassurance, which sees the Canadian military work with its NATO allies.

READ MORE: Fire breaks out on board HMCS Toronto in Halifax

It’s the third time that HMCS Fredericton has deployed on Operation Reassurance.

The vessel will also deploy with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, marking the fourth time a Cyclone helicopter has been deployed as part of Operation Reassurance.

Crew of HMCS Toronto return after 6-month deployment
HMCS Fredericton is set to leave on Monday after 10 a.m.

FrederictonNATORoyal Canadian NavyOperation ReassuranceFrigatehmcs FrederictonHalifax-class Frigate
