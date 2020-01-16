HMCS Fredericton to depart Halifax on Monday

HMCS Fredericton and its crew of 250 Canadian sailors and support staff is set to depart Halifax on Monday.
The Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate is leaving for the Mediterranean Sea on a six-month deployment on Operation Reassurance, which sees the Canadian military work with its NATO allies.
It’s the third time that HMCS Fredericton has deployed on Operation Reassurance.
The vessel will also deploy with a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter from 12 Wing Shearwater, marking the fourth time a Cyclone helicopter has been deployed as part of Operation Reassurance.
HMCS Fredericton is set to leave on Monday after 10 a.m.
