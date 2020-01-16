CAA Manitoba expecting 1,600 service calls in car-killing deep freeze

Send this page to someone via email

It’ll be a busy Thursday for CAA Manitoba as the province spends a second consecutive day in a car-killing deep freeze.

The auto association is expecting upwards of 1,600 roadside assistance calls Thursday, after eclipsing 600 on Wednesday.

CAA’s Kaitlyn Furse told 680 CJOB that extreme cold – Winnipeg is seeing wind chill levels below -35 – can wreak havoc on your car battery.

“When we get into these really, really cold days, especially cold, cold days one after the next, if you’ve got a weaker battery or an older battery, chances are you’ll run into an unexpected failure,” she said.

“These extreme temperatures are taking their toll on batteries, and also we have a lot more electronics in vehicles.

“We find that the average battery lasts three to five years, but that is reducing, so it’s important to get your battery checked.” Tweet This

If you’re calling for service on a day like Thursday, however, you could have a bit of a wait ahead of you.

Furse said not every call for CAA’s help is equal, and your situation will dictate how long it will be until a service truck arrives.

“We do prioritize people who are in unsafe situations, out on the side of the road or in the elements,” she said.

“So if you are at home safe and you have the need for a battery boost, for example, you may be waiting a little bit longer than someone who’s out on the side of the road.”

