Drivers face messy commute, but worst of Lower Mainland snowstorm appears to be over

Good news for parents and commuters, bad news for students hoping for another snow day: the worst of the Lower Mainland’s snowstorm appears to be over.

Most public schools around the region were open Thursday, though a number of independent schools cancelled classes.

Side streets in most Lower Mainland municipalities remained snow-covered and messy. Main routes were mostly clear, but drivers were being warned the commute could still be challenging, particularly south of the Fraser and in the Fraser Valley.

The concern in many areas now shifts to flooding, with warmer temperatures expected to begin melting snow.

“We have the concern for flooding, we’ll likely have that concern into the weekend,” said Erin Watts, Vancouver’s manager of street operations Wednesday.

“Because we’ve got this snow, the snow is going to melt with the rains. If we have heavy rains we are expecting flooding.”

The Ministry of Transportation has shown no sign so far of shutting down the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, despite warnings to commuters Wednesday that conditions could prompt closures.

Most weather warnings were lifted for the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, Howe Sound and Sunshine Coast overnight.

However, an arctic outflow warning remained in place for the central and eastern Fraser Valley, with strong winds and wind chill values down to -20. A winter storm warning also remained in effect for eastern Vancouver Island, with up to five centimetres of snow forecast and winds blowing 60 to 80 kilometres per hour.

Strong winds overnight knocked power out to about 30,000 British Columbians at the peak of the storm overnight. Courtenay, Port Alberni, Ucluelet, Sechelt and Victoria were hardest hit.

The Crown corporation says most customers had their power restored by Thursday morning, but that crews would be working throughout the day to reconnect the rest.

“Milder air is squeezing in from the south this morning. Some temperatures are above freezing in Metro Vancouver, some are still below, so icy conditions in a number of areas,” said Global B.C. meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“The Fraser Valley well below freezing this morning, still very windy in the eastern sections. As far as precipitation today, we’ll have showers of snow or mixed rain and snow come and go.”

TransLink said it had crews working overnight to “rectify various issues which impacted services” Wednesday, but it warned passengers that service would still remain slower than normal.

“Customers should build in additional travel time,” said the agency. “Our advice is to check transit alerts before travelling.”

HandyDART remained at essential service levels only on Thursday due to slippery side streets.

BC Ferries cancelled 6:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m. sailings in both directions between Horseshoe Bay and Departure (Nanaimo) due to adverse weather conditions.

The 6:15 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. sailings between Comox and Powell River were also cancelled.

Ferry travellers are advised to check the BC Ferries website before heading to the terminal.