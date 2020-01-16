Fire crews battle blaze in southeast Edmonton amid frigid temperatures

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters battled bitterly cold temperatures as they responded to a fire at a south Edmonton home early Thursday morning.

Crews from at least six fire trucks were at the scene before 7 a.m. at a home in the area of 35 Avenue and 25 Street in the Wild Rose neighbourhood.

While there were no flames present when Global Edmonton’s crew arrived, smoke could be seen billowing from the two-storey house. A top-floor window to the home was open.

Firefighters manually opened the garage door and could be seen coming and going from the house and garage. A minivan was removed from the garage by fire crews.

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at a house in the area of 35 Avenue and 25 Street on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

At least six fire trucks, the fire investigation truck and an ambulance were on scene at around 7 a.m.

It’s not known how the fire started.

The temperature at 7 a.m. in Edmonton was a frigid -28 C.

1:44 A look at how some Edmontonians are coping with extremely cold conditions A look at how some Edmontonians are coping with extremely cold conditions

Edmonton firefighters battle a blaze at a house in the area of 35 Avenue and 25 Street on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

