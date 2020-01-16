Menu

World

Ukraine investigating possible surveillance of ex-U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 16, 2020 9:17 am
Marie 'Masha' Yovanovitch, former United States Ambassador to Kiev, Ukraine, on behalf of the US Department of State, testifies during the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing as they investigate the impeachment of US President Donald J. Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. . Ron Sachs/AP

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian police said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the possibility that the U.S. ambassador came under illegal surveillance by an unknown party before she was recalled from her post in May.

The announcement came two days after Democratic lawmakers in the United States released a trove of documents that showed Lev Parnas, an associate of U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, communicating about the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as the ambassador to Ukraine.

READ MORE: Who is Marie Yovanovitch and what is her story?

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry, which runs the police forces, said in a statement that Ukrainian police “are not interfering in the internal political affairs of the United States.”

“However, the published messages contain facts of possible violations of Ukrainian law and of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, which protect the rights of diplomats on the territory of another state,” the statement continued.

“Our goal is to investigate whether there actually was a violation of Ukrainian and international law, which could be the subject for proper reaction. Or whether it is just bravado and fake information in the informal conversation between two U.S. citizens,” the ministry said.

Articles of Impeachment delivered by House Managers to Senate

The Interior Ministry also said it has requested the FBI provide relevant materials. Interior Minister Arsen Avakov “suggested that the U.S. side take part in the investigation,” the statement said

In another move touching on the Trump impeachment, Ukraine said it was opening an investigation into reports that Russian hackers gained access to computers of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Hunter Biden, the son of Trump opponent and former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, was on the board of that company. The impeachment inquiry began with allegations that Trump had tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Burisma by withholding promised military aid.

The FBI has been invited to take part in the Burisma hacking investigation, the ministry said.

