Moose Jaw hoping to go viral once again to help fund aging arenas

The city of Moose Jaw is hoping by going viral once again, they’ll be able to finance upgrades to two of their aging arenas.

The Mayor of Moose Jaw, Fraser Tolmie, has lent his support to Moose Jaw Minor Hockey’s push in the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

The annual competition gives one Canadian community the chance to host a NHL game, plus $250,000 worth of arena improvements.

The city says they would use the money to update Pla-More Palace, home to the Wally Boscuk Arena, which was built in 1967, and the Bert Hunt Arena, which was built in 1989.

Improvements would include enhancements to safety and accessibility, plus repairs to the roof and floor.

The city that gets the most people rallying behind them – meaning those who share the community story from KraftHockeyville.ca the most on social media – will win.

“I know we can be Kraft Hockeyville in 2020, and I ask everyone to visit the Pla-More Place Community Rally page on the Hockeyville website to show their support,” said Tolmie in a statement.

Moose Jaw has been successful in online campaigns before. In 2017 Hometown Hockey headed to Moose Jaw the same year the city won the “One Horse Town” concert.

Most notably, in 2019 the city led a successful marketing campaign that had the world watching Mac the Moose regain its title of “World’s Largest Moose Statue”.

Moose Jaw competed in the Kraft Hockeyville contest in 2019, but didn’t advance. The contest was won by Renous, a community of less than 750 people in New Brunswick.

Voting for this year’s contest can be found here.