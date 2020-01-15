Menu

‘I’m killing the dog!’: Dad charged after teen hides Nest camera in her bedroom

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 4:27 pm
A man can be seen striking a dog in this Nest footage recorded in a teenager's bedroom in Florida on Dec. 23, 2019.
A man can be seen striking a dog in this Nest footage recorded in a teenager's bedroom in Florida on Dec. 23, 2019. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via ABC News

A Florida man is facing child and animal abuse charges after his teen daughter used a hidden Nest camera in her bedroom to gather evidence of his alleged crimes, according to police.

Damon Richard Becnel, 47, was arrested on Jan. 2 after his 14-year-old daughter turned her footage over to police, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had set up the cameras after her police opted not to pursue her previous claims about him.

Damon Richard Becnel, 47, is shown in this mugshot photo from Jan. 2, 2020.
Damon Richard Becnel, 47, is shown in this mugshot photo from Jan. 2, 2020. Okaloosa Department of Corrections

Footage provided to ABC 7 News shows the suspect and the girl arguing in her bedroom.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here are 5 ways to protect your privacy on smart devices

“I’m killing the dog!” the man shouts, while holding a dog in his arms with an object to its throat.

“Dad, you’re not!” she shouts at him.

The object in the man’s hand was a knife, according to a police report obtained by ABC 7.

“I will cut this f—ing God damn dog’s f—ing eyeballs out, I’ll f—ing do it,” the report quotes Becnel as saying.

The video also shows the suspect punching a dog, head-butting the girl and slamming her into a bedpost, Sheriff’s Sgt. Marcus O’Sullivan wrote in the arrest report.

The video was recorded on Dec. 23, NBC News reports.

READ MORE: U.S. man seeks ‘trial by combat’ using swords in court fight with ex-wife

The girl’s mother, Allison Tringas, said authorities have ignored her claims of abuse in the past.

“Nothing has ever been done to help my daughter,” Tringas told WEAR-TV. “She absolutely knew that something bad was going to happen and nobody would believe her unless she had that on film.”

Tringas does not live with her daughter.

Becnel has been charged with felony child abuse and misdemeanour tormenting an animal, jail records show. He was released Jan. 3 on a $4,000 bond.

Story continues below advertisement

Tringas says she hopes “justice” is found for her daughter.

“She is one strong and one smart little girl and I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Tringas said. “She is my hero.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Animal AbuseChild AbuseFlorida manHidden CameraNanny CamNest Camerabedroom camerabedroom nest camerahidden camera parental abusenest camera abuseNest camera dog videoparental abusethreaten to kill dog
