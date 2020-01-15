Nova Scotia announces details on training for workers affected by Northern Pulp closure

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has announced more details on its plan to assist the forestry sector ahead of the closure of the Northern Pulp mill at the end of the month.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the province said it is spending $1.5 million of a $50-million transition fund to create “new training paths” for approximately 200 workers affected by the closure.

The Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency and Nova Scotia Community College have teamed up to offer programs that will connect workers to the job market.

The province says workers who participate in the programs will have free access to one-on-one career counselling and a skills training plan “customized to their individual needs.”

Each worker will be assessed to determine how to best get the training or certification they need in the least amount of time. If workers are ready to be certified in a skilled trade, the province says fees can be waived.

“I’m pleased to see ideas like this coming forward from the transition team and people in the industry,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the press release.

"Providing training opportunities to help people stay and work in Nova Scotia is an important part of the commitment we made to support affected workers."

The province offers a few examples of the opportunities it is looking to create, such as offering apprenticeships in skilled trades.

Nova Scotia said workers who are interested can register by calling the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency at 1-800-494-5651.

