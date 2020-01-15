Teepee set up near Disraeli Bridge destroyed in fire

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A teepee set up near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street has been destroyed by a fire, city officials have confirmed.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and were dispatched to a temporary encampment following a report of a teepee on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a teepee and its contents engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

Teepee near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

The city says the teepee was believed to be Matthew’s Place, a structure put up by an Indigenous group called Healing Together as a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

Story continues below advertisement