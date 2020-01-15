Menu

Canada

Teepee set up near Disraeli Bridge destroyed in fire

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 10:35 am
Updated January 15, 2020 11:42 am
Teepee near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street.
Teepee near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

A teepee set up near the intersection of Henry Avenue and Martha Street has been destroyed by a fire, city officials have confirmed.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and were dispatched to a temporary encampment following a report of a teepee on fire.

When crews arrived, they found a teepee and its contents engulfed in flames.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and no injuries were reported.

The city says the teepee was believed to be Matthew’s Place, a structure put up by an Indigenous group called Healing Together as a shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

FireHomelessCity of Winnipeghomeless campteepeeMatthew's Placeteepee fire
