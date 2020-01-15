Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 1:32 am

SPOKANE, Wash. – Orrin Centazzo scored a hat trick and added an assist as the Kamloops Blazers doubled up the Spokane Chiefs 6-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Zane Franklin chipped in with a goal and three helpers to lead Kamloops (27-11-3) to its fifth win in a row.

Logan Stankoven had a goal and two assists while Daylan Kuefler rounded out the Blazers offence.

Michael King, Ty Smith and Adam Beckman found the back of the net for the Chiefs (22-14-5).

Rayce Ramsay turned aside 28 shots for Kamloops.

Lukas Parík stopped 15-of-18 shots for Spokane in 22:43 of action before giving way to James Porter Jr., who made 16 saves in relief.

WINTERHAWKS 9 PATS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cross Hanas scored twice and Johnny Ludvig added a goal and three assists as the Winterhawks (30-6-5) downed Regina (13-23-5) to improve to 14-0-1 in its last 15 games.

ROYALS 3 AMERICANS 1

VICTORIA — Matthew Smith and Brayden Tracey had a goal and an assist apiece and Shane Farkas made 22 saves as the Royals (24-13-3) beat Tri-City (14-20-5).

ICE 5 COUGARS 1

WINNIPEG — Isaac Johnson scored two second-period goals and tacked on two assists, and Liam Hughes made 21 stops as the Ice (26-15-1) toppled Prince George (11-23-7).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
