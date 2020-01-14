Man charged with assaulting a woman at Lethbridge show home given peace bond

Send this page to someone via email

A one-day trial was supposed to begin Tuesday in Lethbridge court for a man charged with sexually assaulting a sale associate inside an empty house in May.

The trial didn’t begin because the matter was resolved in December. 42-year-old Maneesh Kumar Khokar entered into a peace bond, rather than going forward with a trial, and his sexual assault charge was withdrawn.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was working at a show home when a man came inside and asked to see another home down the street.

While they were in the second home, the man assaulted the woman.

Khokar must follow the conditions of his six-month peace bond which include a no-contact order with the victim. He can not visit any show homes, spec homes, sale sites or any other residential sale sites.

