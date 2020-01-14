Menu

Crime

Man charged with assaulting a woman at Lethbridge show home given peace bond

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 7:05 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 7:08 pm
File shot of Lethbridge Courthouse.
File shot of Lethbridge Courthouse. Global News

A one-day trial was supposed to begin Tuesday in Lethbridge court for a man charged with sexually assaulting a sale associate inside an empty house in May.

READ MORE: Lethbridge man charged with sexually assaulting woman at show home

The trial didn’t begin because the matter was resolved in December. 42-year-old Maneesh Kumar Khokar entered into a peace bond, rather than going forward with a trial, and his sexual assault charge was withdrawn.

READ MORE: Alleged Lethbridge assault prompts self-defence class for women in real estate

Police said the 23-year-old victim was working at a show home when a man came inside and asked to see another home down the street.

While they were in the second home, the man assaulted the woman.

Khokar must follow the conditions of his six-month peace bond which include a no-contact order with the victim. He can not visit any show homes, spec homes, sale sites or any other residential sale sites.

