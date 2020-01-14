Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park identified as Guelph, Ont. man

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Paul Miller says human remains found in California’s Joshua Tree National Park have been identified as those of the Guelph, Ont., man who went missing in July 2018.

According to a post by family friend Ainsley Otten on the Find Paul Miller Facebook group, the coroner’s office contacted Miller’s wife on Tuesday to confirm the remains found were her husband’s.

The remains were found near the 49 Palms Oasis Trail by park rangers in late December. The discovery came after drones were used in the park to aid in the search for Miller.

In an earlier interview with Global News, Miller’s sister Dawne Robinson said an organization used the drones to take thousands of photographs and their analysis revealed possible bones in a remote, rocky and steep area.

Miller’s family sent his dental records to the coroner’s office just before Christmas to help with identification.

An avid hiker, Miller went out on the trail by himself on July 13, 2018, just hours before he and his wife were due to catch a flight back to Canada.

Details regarding a memorial and celebration of Miller’s life haven’t been confirmed.

The family continues to ask for privacy but thanked everyone who has supported the search efforts and provided love and prayers.

UPDATE – January 14th, 2020 Official identification of the remains found in @JoshuaTreeNPS near the 49 Palms Oasis Trail have been made. The coroner's office was in contact with Paul's wife today to let her know that as we suspected, they have confirmed the remains are Paul. pic.twitter.com/8MIoJxDRmk — Find Paul Miller (@FindPaulMiller) January 14, 2020

Thank you to everyone who has supported the search for answers into Paul's disappearance and provided much needed love and prayer for his family. (posted by Ainsley Otten) — Find Paul Miller (@FindPaulMiller) January 14, 2020