Canada

Human remains found in Joshua Tree National Park identified as Guelph, Ont. man

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted January 14, 2020 4:25 pm
Paul Miller went missing in July 2018.
Paul Miller went missing in July 2018. Handout

The family of Paul Miller says human remains found in California’s Joshua Tree National Park have been identified as those of the Guelph, Ont., man who went missing in July 2018.

According to a post by family friend Ainsley Otten on the Find Paul Miller Facebook group, the coroner’s office contacted Miller’s wife on Tuesday to confirm the remains found were her husband’s.

READ MORE: Human remains found where Guelph, Ont. man went missing in 2018

The remains were found near the 49 Palms Oasis Trail by park rangers in late December. The discovery came after drones were used in the park to aid in the search for Miller.

In an earlier interview with Global News, Miller’s sister Dawne Robinson said an organization used the drones to take thousands of photographs and their analysis revealed possible bones in a remote, rocky and steep area.

Miller’s family sent his dental records to the coroner’s office just before Christmas to help with identification.

Family anxious about Guelph, Ont. man missing in California
An avid hiker, Miller went out on the trail by himself on July 13, 2018, just hours before he and his wife were due to catch a flight back to Canada.

READ MORE: Family marks one year since disappearance of Guelph man in California park

Details regarding a memorial and celebration of Miller’s life haven’t been confirmed.

The family continues to ask for privacy but thanked everyone who has supported the search efforts and provided love and prayers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
