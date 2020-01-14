Menu

Politics

Ontario looking to adjust jail phone call system, include calls to cellphones

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 2:46 pm
Almost three-quarters of male immigration detainees in Ontario jails are held in the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay.
Almost three-quarters of male immigration detainees in Ontario jails are held in the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay. LIAM MALONEY / GLOBAL NEWS

TORONTO – Ontario says it is working toward a new telephone system for provincial jails that would allow inmates to call cellphones.

Currently they are only able to place collect calls to landlines.

Critics and inmate advocates say that is an absurd restriction in the year 2020, and that high rates for the calls are another barrier.

READ MORE: Memorial at Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre shines light on inmate mistreatment

Lawyer Michael Spratt says it can be about $1 per minute, and families sometimes can’t afford those charges when they start adding up.

He says it’s an unfair and overly punitive system that restricts inmates’ ability to maintain employment, housing and counselling connections while incarcerated, making it harder for them to reintegrate into society when they’re released.

Kristy Denette, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, says the government is working on a procurement process for a new, modern inmate phone system that will include calls to cellphones and international numbers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
