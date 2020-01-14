Canada to send 69 more fire personnel to Australia to battle wildfires: minister

Send this page to someone via email

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Canada’s foreign affairs minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada will be deploying additional fire management personnel to Australia to help fight the devastating fires.

“In response to a request from our Australian friends, Canada will deploy 69 additional fire management personnel to help with the devastating fires that continue to ravage Australia,” he said in a tweet. “We are all proud of their efforts.”

Nearly 100 Canadian firefighters and experts have been sent to Australia to help battle the fires since they began raging in September.

Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record. To date, it has claimed the lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and over 8 million hectares of land.

