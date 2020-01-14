Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Canada to send 69 more fire personnel to Australia to battle wildfires: minister

By Hannah Jackson and Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 2:36 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 2:37 pm
Australia bushfires: ongoing crisis prompts massive international response
WATCH: Australia bushfires: ongoing crisis prompts massive international response

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Canada’s foreign affairs minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Canada will be deploying additional fire management personnel to Australia to help fight the devastating fires.

“In response to a request from our Australian friends, Canada will deploy 69 additional fire management personnel to help with the devastating fires that continue to ravage Australia,” he said in a tweet. “We are all proud of their efforts.”

READ MORE: Australian PM says country is ‘open for business’ despite wildfires

Nearly 100 Canadian firefighters and experts have been sent to Australia to help battle the fires since they began raging in September.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia is experiencing one of its worst bushfire seasons on record. To date, it has claimed the lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and over 8 million hectares of land.

Dangerous brush fires continue to burn throughout Australia
Dangerous brush fires continue to burn throughout Australia

 

— More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Australia firesFrancois-Philippe ChampagneAustralia Wildfirebushfires AustraliaCanadian Firefightersfires australiaaustralia fireCanadian firefighters Australia
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.