Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Andy Warhol exhibit heading to Art Gallery of Ontario in 2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 1:30 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 1:31 pm
FILE - In this file photo dated 1976, showing pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. Andy Warhol’s portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, in “a more human and personal look”, that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist, in a show starting in March 2020.
FILE - In this file photo dated 1976, showing pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. Andy Warhol’s portraits of New York drag queens and trans women are going on display at London’s Tate Modern art gallery, in “a more human and personal look”, that aims to find new angles on the iconic American artist, in a show starting in March 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, FILE)

TORONTO – A new Andy Warhol exhibit partly focused on his personal life and sexuality is heading to Toronto.

The Art Gallery of Ontario says a retrospective spanning four decades lands in March 2021.

A key theme will be Warhol’s sexuality, with pieces including his 1963 film “Sleep” starring his lover, the poet John Giorno, and his 1975 series of paintings “Ladies and Gentlemen,” which depicts members of New York City’s LGBTQ community.

READ MORE: Warhol-inspired soup can art surfaces in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The AGO says the exhibit will include early drawings, iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, experimental films, and his floating piece “Silver Clouds.”

The collection is being organized in collaboration with London’s Tate Modern and the Dallas Museum of Art and features loans from museums and private collections in Europe and North America.

Story continues below advertisement

The AGO’s Kenneth Brummel, associate curator of modern art, says Warhol’s commentary on identity, belief and desire is as relevant and contemporary as ever.

The Win: Reaching your potential
The Win: Reaching your potential
© 2020 The Canadian Press
TorontoAGOArt Gallery of OntarioAndy WarholAndy Warhol artAGO Andy Warhol exhibitAGO exhibitAndy Warhol exhibitToronto art gallery
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.