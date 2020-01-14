3 Nova Scotians join Canadian team helping fight Australia wildfires: N.S. government

Send this page to someone via email

Three staff from the Department of Lands and Forestry will be departing Wednesday to join a Canadian team travelling to Australia to help battle ongoing wildfires.

According to the province, the three Nova Scotians will fill wildfire management roles critical to frontline operations. This includes incident commander, basecamp manager and planning section chief.

READ MORE: ‘No doubt whatsoever’: Experts claim climate change causing Australia to burn

“We have some of the top wildfire fighting expertise in the country available in our department and our staff are ready to support efforts to fight the wildfires burning across Australia,” said Iain Rankin, Minister of Lands and Forestry, in a media release.

“I wish them all safe travels and look forward to welcoming them home safe and sound once their work is done,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

The team of 27 from across Canada will meet in Vancouver and travel together from there to the state of Victoria in Australia.