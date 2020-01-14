Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after police seize heroin, knife during traffic stop in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:59 pm
Police in Lindsay seized heroin and arrested two men during a traffic stop on Monday night.
Police in Lindsay seized heroin and arrested two men during a traffic stop on Monday night. Global News Peterborough file

Two Lindsay men face drug-related charges following a traffic stop by police on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 10:15 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Highway 35 South in Lindsay.

Police say after speaking with the two occupants, the officer enlisted the assistance of the service’s drug enforcement unit. Officers located and seized 17.4 grams of heroin and a combat knife.

READ MORE: Lindsay woman arrested following reported thefts from unlocked vehicles, police say

Joshua George Innes, 32, and Richard George Stamatiou, 27, both of Lindsay, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

Innes was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, police said.

Legal pot shops contributing to job creation
Legal pot shops contributing to job creation
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drug BustCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayHeroinHighway 35drug arrest
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.