2 arrested after police seize heroin, knife during traffic stop in Lindsay: police

Two Lindsay men face drug-related charges following a traffic stop by police on Monday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 10:15 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for allegedly speeding on Highway 35 South in Lindsay.

Police say after speaking with the two occupants, the officer enlisted the assistance of the service’s drug enforcement unit. Officers located and seized 17.4 grams of heroin and a combat knife.

Joshua George Innes, 32, and Richard George Stamatiou, 27, both of Lindsay, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

Innes was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Tuesday, police said.

