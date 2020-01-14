Menu

Iran Plane crash

Western University to hold 2nd vigil for students killed in Iran plane crash

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 14, 2020 12:07 pm
‘This is Canada’s loss’: Freeland remembers victims of Iran plane crash

Western University will hold a second vigil on Wednesday to honour four graduate students who were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Following last week’s crash, Western confirmed the students were Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi and Sajedeh Saraeian. Saraeian was pursuing a master’s degree at the university while the three others were pursuing PhDs.

READ MORE: Western University holds vigil to honour students killed in plane crash near Tehran

Wednesday’s service aims to celebrate the lives of the high-achieving students.

The service will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Western’s Alumni Hall. Doors open at 3 p.m and all Londoners are invited to attend.

Those who can’t make it in person can watch the service via a livestream on Western’s website.

The vigil comes a week after a similar service last week.

At 1 p.m., Western will also join universities across Canada in observing a moment of silence for the 176 people killed in last week’s plane crash. Fifty-seven of the victims were Canadian and others lived in or had ties to Canada.

Trudeau says plane crash victims would be ‘home with their families’ if not for increased tensions in Iran
LondonIranIran Plane crashWestern UniversityVigilCanadians plane crashcrisis in the Middle EastIranian GovernmentGhazal NourianHadis HayatdavoudiMilad NahavandiSajedeh Saraeian
