Western University to hold 2nd vigil for students killed in Iran plane crash

Western University will hold a second vigil on Wednesday to honour four graduate students who were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

Following last week’s crash, Western confirmed the students were Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi, Hadis Hayatdavoudi and Sajedeh Saraeian. Saraeian was pursuing a master’s degree at the university while the three others were pursuing PhDs.

Wednesday’s service aims to celebrate the lives of the high-achieving students.

The service will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Western’s Alumni Hall. Doors open at 3 p.m and all Londoners are invited to attend.

Those who can’t make it in person can watch the service via a livestream on Western’s website.

At 1 p.m., Western will also join universities across Canada in observing a moment of silence for the 176 people killed in last week’s plane crash. Fifty-seven of the victims were Canadian and others lived in or had ties to Canada.

