Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

No injuries after car crashes into hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 9:34 am
A car crashed into a hydro pole along Water Street in Peterborough on Monday night.
A car crashed into a hydro pole along Water Street in Peterborough on Monday night. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

No one was injured after a car crashed into a hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end on Monday night.

Emergency crews were reportedly called to the area of Water Street near Marina Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Cobourg

The driver of the car, its lone occupant, was not hurt in the crash. At the scene, he told Global News Peterborough that he was driving his recently acquired vehicle northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough police are investigating and have yet to say whether any charges will be laid.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m.

Durham Regional Police investigate several tow truck companies in the GTA
Durham Regional Police investigate several tow truck companies in the GTA
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceWater StreetHydro polepeterborough crashWater Street CrashCar Into Polehydro pole crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.