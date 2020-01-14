No injuries after car crashes into hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a car crashed into a hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end on Monday night.

Emergency crews were reportedly called to the area of Water Street near Marina Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, its lone occupant, was not hurt in the crash. At the scene, he told Global News Peterborough that he was driving his recently acquired vehicle northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle crash on Water Street near Marina Boulevard. The driver told me he was driving north on Water St too quickly for the slippery conditions and lost cont and struck the pole. It’s unclear if any charges will be laid #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/5RaGaNjXLj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 14, 2020

Peterborough police are investigating and have yet to say whether any charges will be laid.

The scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m.

