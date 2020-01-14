No injuries after car crashes into hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end

No one was injured after a car crashed into a hydro pole in Peterborough’s north end on Monday night.
Emergency crews were reportedly called to the area of Water Street near Marina Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.
The driver of the car, its lone occupant, was not hurt in the crash. At the scene, he told Global News Peterborough that he was driving his recently acquired vehicle northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the pole.
Peterborough police are investigating and have yet to say whether any charges will be laid.
The scene was cleared around 12:30 a.m.
