Elderly woman found outside seniors’ residence died by natural causes: Quebec coroner’s office

After an 86-year-old woman died after being found unconscious in front of her seniors’ residence in Pointe-Aux-Trembles in May, the report from the Quebec coroner’s office has come in, ruling her death an accident.

On Monday, Quebec’s coroner’s office deemed the woman died of a heart attack and hypothermia.

She was found unconscious and in critical condition on May 1, 2019 in front of Résidence Les Pléiades on Sainte-Julie Street.

She was brought to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police investigated the incident at the time to determine whether the incident was criminal or if she died of natural causes.

“It’s an unfortunate event,” said Claude Riendeau, a director with the province’s health board, CIUSSS de l’Est-de-l’Île-de-Montréal.

“We have asked for an internal investigation and we will wait for the results from the coroner’s report,” he told Global News in May.

— With files from Global News’ Gloria Henriques

