penticton

Police watchdog seeks key witness after arrested man dies in Penticton

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 6:41 pm
The IIO is asking that the driver and any passengers contact the IIO.
The IIO is asking that the driver and any passengers contact the IIO. Independent Investigation Office

B.C.’s police watchdog is releasing a photograph of a vehicle with a potentially key witness behind the wheel as it investigates the death of a man following an arrest.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is seeking witnesses in a purple or grey Honda CRV that was driving along Government Street in Penticton and made a right hand turn onto Forestbrook Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2019.

That day, around 8:40 a.m., Penticton RCMP officers attempted to arrest a man after he allegedly stole something from a store.

“The male resisted arrest and sustained a head injury,” the IIO said in a statement.

“He was taken to hospital, from which he subsequently eloped and had to be returned later, again by police.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man was admitted to hospital but his condition deteriorated and he died six days later.

The IIO is asking that the witness driver and any passengers contact the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia.

It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

