Canada

Water main break affects multiple homes, school in Moose Jaw, Sask.

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:46 pm
The city said Moose Jaw needs to replace 80 kilometres of water main infrastructure over the next 20 years. .
The city said Moose Jaw needs to replace 80 kilometres of water main infrastructure over the next 20 years. . File / Global News

A significant water main break in Moose Jaw, Sask., is affecting homes and a school.

The break in the 800 block of Caribou Street West happened Monday morning and city officials said the cold weather is hampering repair efforts.

READ MORE: Water main breaks rising across Saskatchewan

Eight houses were left without water, along with William Grayson School.

Excessive water from the break flowed into the city’s sewer system, affecting over 20 homes on Caribou and Fairford streets, according to a city spokesperson.

READ MORE: The cost of replacing lead service lines for residents in Regina, Moose Jaw and Saskatoon

Crews are working diligently to repair the break, which city officials said should be fully repaired sometime Tuesday.

City of Moose Jaw crews work to repair multiple water main breaks
