Water main break affects multiple homes, school in Moose Jaw, Sask.

A significant water main break in Moose Jaw, Sask., is affecting homes and a school.
The break in the 800 block of Caribou Street West happened Monday morning and city officials said the cold weather is hampering repair efforts.
Eight houses were left without water, along with William Grayson School.
Excessive water from the break flowed into the city’s sewer system, affecting over 20 homes on Caribou and Fairford streets, according to a city spokesperson.
Crews are working diligently to repair the break, which city officials said should be fully repaired sometime Tuesday.
