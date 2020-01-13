Menu

Canada

Woman dead after fire breaks out in Brampton home, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 4:21 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 4:22 pm
Emergency services on scene of a fatal fire in Brampton on Monday.
Emergency services on scene of a fatal fire in Brampton on Monday. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A woman is dead after a fire broke out in a Brampton home Monday afternoon.

Emergency services responded to a call about a fire in the area of Fireside Drive and Navy Crescent just after 3 p.m.

Peel police said the fire was knocked down and the woman was found dead inside the home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating.

At this time, there is no confirmation whether the fire is suspicious or not.

The incident marks the fourth fire-related death in the GTA in the past 24 hours.

In Oakville, a man and woman died of injuries sustained in a house fire on Princess Anne Crescent Monday night.

Toronto homicide detectives are also investigating a fire at a Scarborough apartment that claimed the life of a woman in the area of Warden Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

