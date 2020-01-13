Man dead, woman injured after house fire in Oakville: police

Send this page to someone via email

OAKVILLE – Police say a man has died and a woman is badly injured after a house fire in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say the fire broke out at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday and was extinguished by 10:25 p.m.

They say firefighters were able to get both people out of the house.

Police say the man died of his injuries, while the woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

They say they don’t yet know what caused the blaze.

The fire marshal will investigate.

