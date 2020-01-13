Menu

Canada

Man dead, woman injured after house fire in Oakville: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 13, 2020 6:37 am
Updated January 13, 2020 6:44 am
Crews at the scene of the fire on Princess Anne Crescent on Sunday.
Crews at the scene of the fire on Princess Anne Crescent on Sunday. Andrew Collins / Global News

OAKVILLE – Police say a man has died and a woman is badly injured after a house fire in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say the fire broke out at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday and was extinguished by 10:25 p.m.

They say firefighters were able to get both people out of the house.

Police say the man died of his injuries, while the woman is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

They say they don’t yet know what caused the blaze.

The fire marshal will investigate.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
